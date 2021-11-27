Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

UNM traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 3,018,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,953. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

