Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,798 shares of company stock worth $33,751,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $225.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

