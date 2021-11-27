Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Watsco reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 172,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 413.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,684. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.10. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $309.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

