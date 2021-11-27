Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.