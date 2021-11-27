Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MILE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Metromile has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Metromile by 140.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,550 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Metromile by 829.8% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Metromile by 6.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 208,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Metromile by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 76,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metromile by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,780 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

