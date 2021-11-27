Zacks Investment Research Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 909.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Owens & Minor by 20.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

