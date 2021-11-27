Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Buy

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSEC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 557,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,862.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 417,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 362,512 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.