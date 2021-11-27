Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

VNT stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Vontier has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

