Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $10,627.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.24 or 0.00460309 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00198327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00100243 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004378 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,760,260 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

