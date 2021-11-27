Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.41.

ZM stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $195.80 and a 1 year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

