Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $245.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.41.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.42. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $195.80 and a fifty-two week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

