-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenwich LifeSciences.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLSI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

