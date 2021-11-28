-$0.18 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MNPR opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.04. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $17.01.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.