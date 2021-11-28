-$0.18 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNPR opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.04. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

