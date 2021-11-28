-$0.19 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Shares of GALT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,470 and sold 40,000 shares valued at $140,900. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.