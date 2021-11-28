-$0.20 EPS Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIO opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

