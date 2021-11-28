$0.33 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

DEA stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 585,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,634 shares of company stock valued at $183,817 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

