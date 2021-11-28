-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BASE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

