-$0.34 EPS Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 640,431 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.12.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

