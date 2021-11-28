$0.80 EPS Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. Maximus reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Maximus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maximus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Maximus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

