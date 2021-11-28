-$1.05 EPS Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to post ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.00). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.
NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
