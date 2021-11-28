$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $15,719,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

