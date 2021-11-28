$1.08 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 560.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

