$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Illumina posted sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

ILMN stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.79. The company had a trading volume of 668,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.70 and a 200-day moving average of $439.67. Illumina has a one year low of $304.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,001,240 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

