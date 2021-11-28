$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

