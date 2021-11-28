$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 170.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 781.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 60,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL traded down $5.01 on Tuesday, hitting $232.59. The company had a trading volume of 87,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.17. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

