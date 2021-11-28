-$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($5.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

TPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.37.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,876,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

