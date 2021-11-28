$1.79 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.82. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 86.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,630.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after acquiring an additional 325,043 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.08.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

