$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.20. 513,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,918 shares of company stock worth $2,671,066. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.