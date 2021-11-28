1,123 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,838 shares of company stock worth $2,539,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.