$116.16 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $116.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the lowest is $89.88 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $359.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $502.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $477.90 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $529.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Black Stone Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $583,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.