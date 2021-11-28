12,382 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 2.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $343.18 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $257.86 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

