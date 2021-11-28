$132.45 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report sales of $132.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $133.50 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $508.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $534.85 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.88.

MicroStrategy stock traded down $37.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $663.00. The stock had a trading volume of 372,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $253.51 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

