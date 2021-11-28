$135.81 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post sales of $135.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $139.95 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $540.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GreenSky by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GreenSky by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

