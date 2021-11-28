$16.04 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report sales of $16.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.97 million to $16.11 million. Conformis reported sales of $16.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $100.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.41 million to $100.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.75 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $69.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 714,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Conformis has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Conformis by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 73,794 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Conformis by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,808,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Conformis by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 685,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

