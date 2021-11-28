1,633 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $74.35 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

