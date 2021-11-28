16,789 Shares in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $17.15 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

