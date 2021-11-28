17,500 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of -0.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

