183,355 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 183,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 2,262,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yellow by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yellow by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,095,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $694.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

