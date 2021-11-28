1,996 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

GPC stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

