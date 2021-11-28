$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.62. 1,363,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,422. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $124.83 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

