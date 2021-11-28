$2.33 EPS Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.46. Lincoln National reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of LNC opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 42,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,432,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.