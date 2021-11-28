2,123 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,924 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

