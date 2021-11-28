22,189 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,428,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 141,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 116,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

