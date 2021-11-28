$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.28 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of OM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 173,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $2,069,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $144,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,889 shares of company stock worth $9,397,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.