$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.28 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of OM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 173,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $2,069,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $144,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,889 shares of company stock worth $9,397,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.