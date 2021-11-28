26,997 Shares in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

