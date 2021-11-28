2,786 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

