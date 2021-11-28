$289.34 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post sales of $289.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.24 million and the highest is $300.48 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $258.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. 718,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

