$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $2.44 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,261,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.