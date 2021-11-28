$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

