$3.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $3.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $80,079,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.48. 1,667,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,753. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

